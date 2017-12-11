Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

“AN unexpected and serious development” in the affairs of the Kenton Theatre Society was revealed by the chairman Mr R H Brackston at the annual meeting held at the town hall on Wednesday evening, it being reported that the balance sheet showed a deficiency of £14,749.

Suggestions put forward by the recently constituted traffic advisory committee were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of Henley Borough Council, where it was decided that a recommendation relating to the possible provision of a through-road in Greys Road car park should go back to the highways and estates committee for further consideration.

The Henley Standard regrets to record the death of Henry Thomas Simms, of Vicarage Road, which occurred on Thursday evening last week after an illness lasting some weeks. Mr Simms, who was 77, was Mayor of Henley in 1950 and served as a member of Henley Borough Council for 30 years. For about 50 years Mr Simms was professionally engaged in the town as an auctioneer and estate agent, becoming the sole partner in the firm of Oldacres & Simms, which he joined before the 1914-18 war. He retired about 10 years ago.