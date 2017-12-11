Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

HENLEY was put on flood alert on Wednesday following days of torrential rain and gales. Vast swathes of land from Hurley to Goring were under water after three inches of rain in a week — more than in an average month. In Wargrave and Shiplake, people were forced to wade through feet of water when isolated homes were cut off. On Rod Eyot in Henley, residents were urged by police to evacuate.

Battle lines have been drawn for the start of a hearing on Tuesday of Tesco’s appeal to build a superstore at Mill Lane, Henley. The company is seeking to overturn South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision to turn down the scheme on the grounds that it would have an adverse impact on the surrounding countryside and the town centre. Henley Town Council, which stands to make more than £4million if the scheme goes ahead, supports the plan but Harpsden and Shiplake parish councils, the Henley and District Chamber of Trade, the Henley Society and the Chiltern Society are all against.