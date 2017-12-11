Monday, 11 December 2017

Railway nativity

THE railway nativity staged by the Hambleden Valley group of churches will take place at Fawley Hill on Sunday at 4pm.

The 13th annual production will be held at Somersham station in the grounds of Sir William and Lady McAlpine’s estate and will be narrated by the Rev Stephen Southgate, rector of the Hambleden Valley.

Dozens of children take part in the play, dressed as shepherds, angels and animals. There will be mulled wine, buns and the opportunity to do some shopping from 3pm.

