Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stores failure

A FURNITURE retailer which has a branch in Henley has gone into administration.

Feather & Black, which opened its outlet in Market Place in 2012, is being offered for sale as a going concern by the administrator Duff & Phelps.

The company is part of the Wade Furniture Group, whose other venture Multiyork went into administration two weeks ago.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33