Stores failure

Monday, 11 December 2017
A FURNITURE retailer which has a branch in Henley has gone into administration.
Feather & Black, which opened its outlet in Market Place in 2012, is being offered for sale as a going concern by the administrator Duff & Phelps.
The company is part of the Wade Furniture Group, whose other venture Multiyork went into administration two weeks ago.
