When and where to see Santa

THE Santa sleigh run will begin this weekend in Henley after being saved by a former town mayor.

Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, still needs volunteer “elves” to help run the float during the event, which starts on Sunday.

Henley Lions Club has agreed to take over the event from Henley Round Table, which has folded due to falling membership, and continue Santa’s visits to Henley and Shiplake from 6pm to 8pm.

The proceeds will go towards the annual Christmas party for children from Bishopswood School in Sonning Common, which is held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Mrs Phillips, who founded the Santa fun run in 2011 when she was mayor, says there is a planned a schedule but if it rains Santa will be unable to visit.

The prorgramme is as follows: December 10 — Greys Road, Greys Hill area; December 11 — St Mark’s, St Andrew’s, Gainsborough area; December 12 — Shiplake; December 13 — Park Road, Reading Road, Harpsden Road, Noble Road area; December 14 — Valley Road, Deanfield Road, Elizabeth Road area; December 17 — Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way, Upper St Andrew’s Road area; December 18 — King’s Road, Crisp Road, Luker Avenue, Mount View area; December 19 — Vicarage Road, Peppard Lane, Manor Road area; December 20 — town centre, Northfield End, Hop Gardens.

Mrs Phillips wants volunteers to help out between 5.30pm and 7.45pm on December 10, 13, 17, 19 and 20.

If you can help, call her on 07970 130146 or email pamela

annphillips@yahoo.co.uk