Friday, 08 December 2017

Narrow boat attacked

VANDALS smashed three windows of a narrow boat moored near Mill Meadows in Henley.

The 40ft vessel was targeted at about 5pm on Tuesday, shortly after four men were spotted running across the roof of an adjacent boat.

Police are investiating and analysing CCTV footage. Andrew Selden, whose partner Nicola Pitt owns the boat, said: “Two of the windows were smashed and the third one was knocked in and forced out so the frame’s damaged as well.

“It’s just disappointing and a bit sickening really.”

The moorings are owned by Henley Town Council and are run by boat hire firm Hobbs of Henley.

