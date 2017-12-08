Living Advent Day 7: Rock choir raises the roof

HENLEY Rock Choir dazzled the crowds on the seventh night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

About 75 people attended the performance at Henley Cricket Club, where the singers appeared from behind the pavilion changing room doors.

The 33-strong choir was led through a performance by conductor Lucy Hewes.

It included rendtions of Beyonce’s Halo and Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The evening was in aid of Badgemore Primary School and Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who is supporting the school during her term of office, appealed to the audience to donate and buy raffle tickets generously.

The crowds were given winter cider and baked treats, provided by GPC Marketing and Lawlors Bakery.

Once the singers had finished town councillor David Eggleton gave an impromptu follow up performance. He did a magic trick involving a member of the audience and the event’s organiser Richard Rodway.

The duo then presided over the nightly raffle.

Mr Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership, said it was the best ever fund-raising night at the cricket club.

He said: “The Living Advent would not be the Living Advent without the appearance of the Rock Choir at some point.

“It was such a joyful performance and created such a good atmosphere, and with the spirit of the likes of David Eggleton, the Mayor, Nicola Taylor and Phil and Gill Chappell it made for another real feel good occasion.”

The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tonight’s performance (Friday) will be held at the The Bull on Bell Street.

For a full round-up of the Living Advent Calendar so far, see this week’s Henley Standard.