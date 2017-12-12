Gillotts remains closed after big freeze but college back open

GILLOTTS SCHOOL in Henley will remain closed today (Tuesday) due to the freezing weather conditions.

Caretakers on site this morning reported thick ice covering the whole site, making it unsafe, following temperatures of -4C in town last night

The planned science trip to Oxford for Year 9 pupils has also been cancelled while the Year 11 art mock exam will be rescheduled.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton had hoped to open the school at 11.30am, missing two lessons, to allow pupils and staff enough time to arrive safely.

This is the second day in a row that pupils have been told to stay at home due to the wintery conditions and other schools across South Oxfordshire are still affected.

Lewknor Primary School, near Watlington, is still closed due to the freezing conditions predicted last night and throughout today.

But The Henley College, which was closed yesterday (Monday), and all other nearby schools are expected to open as normal today.

Heavy snowfall across South Oxfordshire on Saturday night caused several events and sporting fixtures to be cancelled.

By Monday much of the snow had melted but some pavements and roads were still slippery. This morning a fresh blanket of ice covered the streets.