Jazz players bring the swing to Living Advent

A JAZZ group had visitors tapping their toes on the 13th night of this year’s Living Advent Calendar in Henley.

The WOT Jammers, a band of seven musicians from Whitchurch, performed for a packed audience in the rear bar of Magoo’s in Hart Street.

Guests gathered beforehand to chat, purchase drinks and enjoy free biryani and vegetable samosa provided by the Cook Curry Club.

The group, comprising Anna del Nevo (violin), Leslie Maynerd (saxophone), Jan Buhagiar (saxophone), Martin Dix (guitar), Clive Downs (flute), Andrew Last (percussion) and Nick Hill (bass), opened with a cover of Putting on the Ritz.

They played instrumentals in a variety of styles like bossa nova, “cool” jazz and ballads before closing with a lively rearrangement of White Christmas.

Proceeds from the evening went to Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.