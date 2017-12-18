Outdoor ping pong

A TABLE tennis table for Makins recreation ground in Henley is a step closer.

The town council’s recreation and amenities committee has received three estimates for both steel and concrete tables, ranging from £500 for a single table to £4,100 for two.

The council favours a French firm called Cornilleau, which provided a quote of almost £1,300 for a single concrete table and about £500 for a steel table.

It turned down an offer from Ian Clark, of Cromwell Road, Henley, to make a concrete table for less than £400.

A report to the committee said: “The main concerns are connected with health and safety and the requirement of the provider to have public liability insurance in case the unit fails and causes injury as without these the council would not be able to get insurance cover.”

Mayor Kellie Hinton said the council should buy one table to see how well it was used.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler added: “I’m just a bit concerned that we haven’t had a clamour for these tables.”

The committee agreed to ask residents for their views.