Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
Henley town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland on Friday for the annual Christmas festival. Thousands of people thronged the streets from
Plans for Hobbs of Henley’s chandlery to be turned into a riverside restaurant and bar were rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday. Applicant Jonathan Hobbs said he was disappointed and vowed to appeal. He said: “I know in my heart this is not the wrong thing for the area. I don’t think anyone is totally against it in principle.”
18 December 2017
