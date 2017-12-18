Two designs for playground

TWO companies have been shortlisted to design a new playground at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

Wicksteed and the Children’s Playground Company are currently displaying their designs at the town hall.

The work is part of a three-part improvement plan that also involves an outdoor gym and the new skate park that opened earlier this year.

The playground designs

can also be viewed at

www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk