Two designs for playground

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
TWO companies have been shortlisted to design a new playground at Makins recreation ground in Henley.
Wicksteed and the Children’s Playground Company are currently displaying their designs at the town hall.
The work is part of a three-part improvement plan that also involves an outdoor gym and the new skate park that opened earlier this year.
The playground designs
can also be viewed at
www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say