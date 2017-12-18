PC skills course

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
WORKSHOPS on computer skills will be held monthly at Henley library in the new year.
Run by Oxfordshire Adult Learning, the workshops will be on topics such as using a tablet or smartphone, buying and selling online and safe shopping online.
There will be eight free workshops in total, run by Abingdon and Witney College. Booking is essential — call 01235 555585 or the library on 01865 815278.
18 December 2017
