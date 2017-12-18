Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

PC skills course

WORKSHOPS on computer skills will be held monthly at Henley library in the new year.

Run by Oxfordshire Adult Learning, the workshops will be on topics such as using a tablet or smartphone, buying and selling online and safe shopping online.

There will be eight free workshops in total, run by Abingdon and Witney College. Booking is essential — call 01235 555585 or the library on 01865 815278.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33