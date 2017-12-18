Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sleigh ride

THE Santa sleigh run will continue in Henley over the next week.

It has already visited some parts of town and Shiplake.

The remaining locations are as follows: December 17 — Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way, Upper St Andrew’s Road area; December 18 — King’s Road, Crisp Road, Luker Avenue, Mount View area; December 19 — Vicarage Road, Peppard Lane, Manor Road area; December 20 — town centre, Northfield End, Hop Gardens.

The proceeds will go towards the annual Christmas party for children from Bishopswood School in Sonning Common, which is held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Organiser Pam Phillips, of Henley Lions Club, still needs volunteer “elves” from 5.30pm to 7.45pm on December 17, 19 and 20. If you can help, call her on 07970 130146 or email pamelaannphillips
@yahoo.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33