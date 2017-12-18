Sleigh ride

THE Santa sleigh run will continue in Henley over the next week.

It has already visited some parts of town and Shiplake.

The remaining locations are as follows: December 17 — Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way, Upper St Andrew’s Road area; December 18 — King’s Road, Crisp Road, Luker Avenue, Mount View area; December 19 — Vicarage Road, Peppard Lane, Manor Road area; December 20 — town centre, Northfield End, Hop Gardens.

The proceeds will go towards the annual Christmas party for children from Bishopswood School in Sonning Common, which is held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Organiser Pam Phillips, of Henley Lions Club, still needs volunteer “elves” from 5.30pm to 7.45pm on December 17, 19 and 20. If you can help, call her on 07970 130146 or email pamelaannphillips

@yahoo.co.uk