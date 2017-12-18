Theatre hits sales record

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley sold a record number of tickets in November.

Sales reached a new monthly high of 4,261, beating the previous record of 4,131, which was set in the same month last year.

The figure is more than double the average monthly sales at the New Street venue over the past five years.

This year’s Christmas pantomime Robin Hood is the theatre’s best-selling festive production to date as it sold 1,400 tickets during November.

Other big sellers included Henley Children’s Theatre’s production of Cinderella, Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of A Chorus Line, Oxfordshire Theatre’s production of The Jungle Book and appearances by comedian Phill Jupitus and writer Germaine Greer.

Programming manager Tom Ryan said: “We’re really excited to be getting the community more involved and it’s pleasing to see that a range of very different shows have been equally successful.

“We’ve enjoyed a good balance between the community shows and the bigger names and I think we’ve publicised ourselves more widely. We’ve now got posters in more than 30 shop windows and the Henley Standard has done a great job of promoting our programme.”

In October the theatre enjoyed a record number of visitors, partly due to the number events it hosted during the Henley Literary Festival.