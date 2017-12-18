Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
THE South Oxfordshire Mencap Society is appealing for committee members.
The Henley-based charity organises a range of social activities for its 90 members with learning difficulties.
Chairman Paul Barrett said: “Our current dynamic, but ageing, committee wishes to recruit new, younger volunteers to safeguard the charity’s ability to continue to serve our members as well as the next generation.
“The committee meets four times a year and would like to recruit people with the skills to help organise our events. In particular we need a minutes secretary and someone with accounting ability.”
To volunteer, call Mr Barrett on 07771 526656.
18 December 2017
