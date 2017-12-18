Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New farm shop opens

New farm shop opens

ABOUT 300 people attended the opening of a new farm shop in Ipsden.

Blue Tin decided to expand on its current site because of the growing popularity of the shop.

Chef Paul Clerehugh, who runs the Crooked Billet restaurant in Stoke Row, performed the official opening — exactly eight years after Jed Jackson, Emma Darke and their children Jake and Johnny opened the original shop.

Mr Clerehugh said: “We’re so lucky to have produce like this on our doorstep.”

The family had been thinking of expanding their business for some time and now offer coffee and cake and a small seating area for dogwalkers and cyclists.

The shop sells free range eggs, bread and bakery items, cheeses, recipe books, vegetables, jams, jellies and chutneys.

Mr Jackson said: “Provenance has become such an enormous element of what people expect from their food and we hear this every day in the shop so the connection from field to fork with the farm shop on the farm itself is increasingly important.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33