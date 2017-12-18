New farm shop opens

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
ABOUT 300 people attended the opening of a new farm shop in Ipsden.
Blue Tin decided to expand on its current site because of the growing popularity of the shop.
Chef Paul Clerehugh, who runs the Crooked Billet restaurant in Stoke Row, performed the official opening — exactly eight years after Jed Jackson, Emma Darke and their children Jake and Johnny opened the original shop.
Mr Clerehugh said: “We’re so lucky to have produce like this on our doorstep.”
The family had been thinking of expanding their business for some time and now offer coffee and cake and a small seating area for dogwalkers and cyclists.
The shop sells free range eggs, bread and bakery items, cheeses, recipe books, vegetables, jams, jellies and chutneys.
Mr Jackson said: “Provenance has become such an enormous element of what people expect from their food and we hear this every day in the shop so the connection from field to fork with the farm shop on the farm itself is increasingly important.”
18 December 2017
