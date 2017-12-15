Young dramatists dazzle at Living Advent

CHILDREN from three primary schools in the Henley area performed poetry, drama and literature readings on the 14th night of this year's Henley Living Advent Calendar.

Pupils from Sacred Heart and Trinity primary schools in Henley joined youngsters from Crazies Hill primary for the show, which took place in the gardens of estate agent Simmons and Son, of Bell Street.

The site was tranformed into a grotto for the occasion with festive lights and a stage on the terrace while visitors were treated to mince pies and mulled wine.

The performance, which included a passage from Fantastic Mr Fox by Roald Dahl, ended with a surprise visit from Father Christmas.

Santa spoke with the children about their festive wishes while Richard Rodway, the calendar organiser, and Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton drew the winners of the nightly raffle. Proceeds went to Henley Music School.

Mr Rodway said: "It was a such a great night and something a bit different. The performance, culminating in the visit from Santa, was perfect for this setting."

Tonight's (Friday) performance will take place at Henley town hall at 6.15pm.