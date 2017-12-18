Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home plan for old youth club site rejected

Care home plan for old youth club site rejected

PLANS to build a 56-bed care home for the elderly on the site of the former Henley Youth Centre have been turned down.

South Oxfordshire District Council has refused the application by B&M Care to redevelop the plot off Deanfield Avenue as it is earmarked for ordinary housing in Henley and Harpsden's joint neighbourhood plan.

The authority's officers said allowing it to go ahead would exacerbate an existing shortage of housing, both at the market rate and with "affordable" pricing, in both parishes.

Henley Town Council, which oversaw production of the neighbourhood plan, had recommended refusal. This week Councillor Ken Arlett, the chairman of the council's planning committee, said it was "good news".

For the full story, see this week's Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33