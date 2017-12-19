Shopfront Santa surprises children

Residents want to keep out the rain
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
FATHER Christmas greeted shoppers as they walked past Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, Henley.
Santa sat in the shop’s front window today as a “living display” and spoke with children about their Christmas wishes.
Laurence Morris, who owns the business, said: “It’s something we do every year. We might as well because he’s putting on weight and always pops ib to get his suit altered!
“It’s just a good bit of fun to get people into the festive spirit.”
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
