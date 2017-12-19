Shopfront Santa surprises children

FATHER Christmas greeted shoppers as they walked past Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, Henley.

Santa sat in the shop’s front window today as a “living display” and spoke with children about their Christmas wishes.

Laurence Morris, who owns the business, said: “It’s something we do every year. We might as well because he’s putting on weight and always pops ib to get his suit altered!

“It’s just a good bit of fun to get people into the festive spirit.”