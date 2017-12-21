Saturday, 23 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Veterans in festive row before lunch

Veterans in festive row before lunch

A GROUP of veteran rowers from Henley took part in a Christmas row along the regatta course.

Nine members of the Lensday Group, which meets at Leander Club every Wednesday, rowed from the club to Temple Island and back on Wednesday in a coxed eight

The rowers, with an average age of 75, wore festive headgear including Santa hats and reindeer ears for the row and then had lunch at the club.

The group was formed about 40 years ago and is named after former member Len Habbits.

The rowers were Antony Duckett, Robert Treharne-Jones, Peter Taylor, Richard Hulme, Peter Waite, John Alcock, David Allaway, Alastair Forsyth and cox John Goodman.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33