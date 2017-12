A WOMAN from Goring won the Henley Standard competition to win a Waitrose Christmas hamper worth £90.

Patricia Woodage, 68, of Elvendon Road, said she was delighted to receive the hamper full of festive goodies, including a Christmas pudding, chocolates, biscuits and wine. Her name was picked at random after she correctly answered “Rudolph” to the question “Which of Father Christmas’s reindeer has got a very shiny nose?” in the competition published on November 24.

Mrs Woodage, who lives with her husband David, said: “I enter every year and this is the first time I’ve won. I’m very, very lucky — it’s lovely.

“I shall enjoy it with my family. We’re going to Witney to see my son Stuart and other members of our family for Christmas, so I shall take some of it there.”