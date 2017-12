THE group’s annual meeting was held at King’s Arms Barn on December 5.

The minutes of the previous year’s meeting were approved.

The treasurer reported that there was a surplus for the year of £30, down from £411 in the previous year. This was mainly attributed to a longer accounting period and factors such as the absence of the royalty payment from the Oxfordshire Family History Society and an increase in insurance cover.

The chairman thanked committee members for their work during the year.

She said this year’s trips to Broughton Castle and Vintners Hall had been successful.

The following officers were elected: Pam Syrett (chairman); Rachel Adams (treasurer); Charlotte Colver (honorary secretary).

The following committee members were re-elected en bloc: Jackie Fortey (journal editor); Ruth Gibson (newsletter editor and vernacular buildings research); John Whiting (membership secretary and journal co-editor); Tony Lynch (lecture secretary); Peter Anderson (technical support).