CAROL singers raised £60 by performing for neighbours and other residents.

Nicola Gordon, who lives in Deanfield Road, led a group of about 30 friends who knocked on doors along her road and Valley Road and sang.

She said: “It was something I did a lot as a child and I thought it was a wonderful thing to do to encourage community and festive spirit.

“The evening was made even more magical by the addition of snow — a perfect setting.”

The proceeds will go to Shelter UK and Facial Palsy UK.