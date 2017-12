ABOUT 100 children from the lower school at Rupert House School in Henley enjoyed a Christmas party.

Jester Giggles entertained the three- to seven-year-olds before a tea party in their classrooms with food, including sausages and chocolatem,

The entertainer performed magic and played games with the children.

Alison Shawcross, head of the lower school, said: “The party is part of our end-of-term celebrations and is an opportunity for the children to have some fun, especially when they have worked so hard for their nativity plays.

“They love it and are are very enthusiastic.”