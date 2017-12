THE first Henley gin trail will be launched next month.

Brakspear has partnered with Mr Hobbs Gin, which was launched by Hobbs of Henley in May, to create the trail, which follows the same format as the Brakspear ale trail.

To take part, customers have to pick up a collector card and get it stamped every time they buy a gin in one of the 10 participating Henley pubs during January.

Once they have six stamps, they can claim a free Mr Hobbs Gin and tonic from the Bull on Bell Street and go into a prize draw to win a Mr Hobbs gift.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Hobbs of Henley and Brakspear are two great Henley institutions, both with centuries-old roots in the town and a loyal following locally.

“This strong position allows us to innovate and create this new Henley gin trail.

“Many people make January a time to experiment and try something new, so we’re confident that the chance to sample 10 different gin serves over the month will appeal.

“We hope the gin trail follows the success of our ale trail and becomes a Henley tradition.”

Hobbs of Henley managing director Jonathan Hobbs said: “We are really pleased to be working in collaboration with Brakspear to promote the appreciation of quality gins in Henley.

“Mr Hobbs, Henley’s first highly spirited gin, will now be sampled in the town’s best pubs for the first time since launching last May and I am looking forward to celebrating Ginuary on the gin trail!”

The participating pubs are The Anchor, Angel on the Bridge, Bull on Bell Street, Little Angel, Old Bell, Row Barge, Saracen’s Head, Station House, Three Horseshoes and Three Tuns.

The ale trail, which has been completed by almost1,500 people this year, will continue as normal.