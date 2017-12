RESIDENTS of the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley enjoyed a Christmas performance by members of singing group Nottakwire.

The 24 singers from Sonning Common were conducted by Elaine WIlliams and accompanied on the piano by Margaret Moola, who co-founded the group.

They sang The Carol of the Bells, Little Drummer Boy, Silent Night, Do You Hear What I Hear?, Christmas Candle and Where The Stable Light Shines.

After the performance, they chatted with residents over tea or coffee and mince pies.

There was then a sing-a-long of Christmas carols.

The afternoon was organised by Nottakwire members Barry and Jeni Wood, from Peppard, who have friends at the home off Wargrave Road.

Alison Engleby, the home’s activities co-ordinator, said: “We’re really glad they came as the residents really enjoyed it.”

Miss Williams said: “It was a lovely afternoon and the music sounded brilliant as the room had excellent acoustics.

“It’s great to perform for such a receptive audience and we could tell from their silence that they were intently into it.”

Above, Elaine Williams conducts the singers and, right, residents Monica Randall, Ellie Wheeler and Rosemary Lindsey listen.