John Howel MP - New Year message

NEW Year is often a time of mixed feelings but I look forward with optimism to some of the achievements I hope we will make.

I hope that we will think of all those who volunteer across our society and provide valuable service to our communities. We take them for granted at great cost.

In 2017 I was grateful for the chance to thank and help a number of individuals, including medical charities for a wide range of illnesses, both physical and mental.

I also gave my support to ending the threat of closure over Chiltern Edge School and to trying to secure more funding for our schools.

So when I look forward to 2018 I start with what I hope will be a happy time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they marry at Windsor.

I also look forward to playing my part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in April.

I look forward, too, to my trips to Nigeria and to Strasbourg and to the successes they can bring for the country.

Nearer to home, I hope to see the continuation of neighbourhood planning and to engaging with constituents at a number of different levels.

Most of all, though, I look forward to us all enjoying a peaceful and prosperous time. This is a beautiful constituency and Henley is a lovely town.

I hope we will all look at focusing on those things that can best improve life for those who live here and ensure that they can take advantage of the opportunities that life has to offer.

Some people say we live in “interesting times”. In truth, all times are “interesting” and I hope that together we will be able to have constructive discussions about how we can make the most of the opportunities they offer.

In the meantime, my very best wishes to you all and a very happy New Year.