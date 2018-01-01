Monday, 01 January 2018

Swim double

ENTRIES have opened for Henley Swim events next year.

Swimmers can register for the Henley Classic, which will take place on the royal regatta course at dawn on July 1, and the Thames Marathon, a 14km endurance event from Leander Club in Henley to Marlow bridge, on August 5.

For more information or to register, visit www.henley
swim.com

