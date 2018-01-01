Monday, 01 January 2018

Old pre-school demolition plan

BADGEMORE Pre-School in Henley plans to demolish its former home.

It has no use for the temporary building after the children were relocated to the primary school on the same site in Hop Gardens.

Chairman Pru Sly says the classroom has become too expensive to maintain and fallen into disrepair.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the plans are approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

