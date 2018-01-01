Masked ball

Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
Monday, 01 January 2018
A MASQUERADE ball will be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on New Year’s Eve, starting at 7.30pm.
Guests will be served a sparkling drink and canapés on arrival followed by a buffet. A DJ will provide the music.
Tickets cost £40 and are available from the club. Call Laura in the events office on (01491) 637300 or email
events@badgemorepark.com
01 January 2018
More News:
Remembering the pop star who loved his rural retreat
RESIDENTS of Goring have shared their memories of ... [more]
New bus shelter can't keep out the rain, say residents
RESIDENTS are angry that a bus shelter in Sonning ... [more]
Father Christmas tours village by tractor for another year
FATHER Christmas helped raise £566.33 for charity ... [more]
POLL: Have your say