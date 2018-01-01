Monday, 01 January 2018

Masked ball

A MASQUERADE ball will be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on New Year’s Eve, starting at 7.30pm.

Guests will be served a sparkling drink and canapés on arrival followed by a buffet. A DJ will provide the music.

Tickets cost £40 and are available from the club. Call Laura in the events office on (01491) 637300 or email 
events@badgemorepark.com

