Masked ball

A MASQUERADE ball will be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on New Year’s Eve, starting at 7.30pm.

Guests will be served a sparkling drink and canapés on arrival followed by a buffet. A DJ will provide the music.

Tickets cost £40 and are available from the club. Call Laura in the events office on (01491) 637300 or email

events@badgemorepark.com