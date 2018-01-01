Comedic calendar

THIS year’s Henley Living Advent calendar has provided some comic moments.

On night 16, organiser Richard Rodway revealed that it was the 86th night he had attended since taking over responsibility for the annual charity initiative in 2014 — and his mother’s first!

“I’ve finally mobilised her,” he said. “Who knows, if I make it to a century I might get Dad out too!”

After the performance by Anne and the Doughboys, interior designer Niki Schäfer oversaw the raffle and invited her nine-year-old daughter Zoe to draw the winning tickets.

The first prize of a cushion designed by Mrs Schäfer was won by her daughter’s best friend.

“You’ve won a pillow!” Zoe yelled at the other girl.

A young boy then won a bottle of Mr Hobbs gin to which Mrs Schäfer remarked: “Mum’s really pleased!”

On night 20, Richard made a mistake when introducing the guitar act as “George Butler”.

After the set, he asked the crowd to show their appreciation for the musician, who was seen to whisper in his ear.

“Sorry, my mistake, it’s George Campbell,” added Richard apologetically.