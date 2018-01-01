Rebrand for restaurant

A RESTAURANT in Henley is to close for two months while it is refurbished and rebranded.

Strada in Bell Street is to become a branch of Coppa Club, which is owned by the same parent company, Strada Trading.

The restaurant will become the fifth branch of the Coppa Club, which was launched at the Great House in Sonning in 2014.

The frontage and fascia board will be painted sage green and the existing canopies will be replaced with red and white striped ones.

Six antique copper wall lamps and an illuminated clock fascia sign will be installed. The side entrance in Boroma Way will have a sign reading “backstage entrance” above the door which will be lit with another lamp.

To the right of the door, a Coppa Club sign in pink neon text will be installed. This will also be lit with a lamp.

The timber double doors will be black and white with a stained black timber frame. The designs do not include any vinyl after town councillors objected.

The work is due to be given final approval by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by February 13.

Strada opened in Henley in 2008 and is one of 33 branches nationwide.