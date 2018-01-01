Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rebrand for restaurant

A RESTAURANT in Henley is to close for two months while it is refurbished and rebranded.

Strada in Bell Street is to become a branch of Coppa Club, which is owned by the same parent company, Strada Trading.

The restaurant will become the fifth branch of the Coppa Club, which was launched at the Great House in Sonning in 2014.

The frontage and fascia board will be painted sage green and the existing canopies will be replaced with red and white striped ones.

Six antique copper wall lamps and an illuminated clock fascia sign will be installed. The side entrance in Boroma Way will have a sign reading “backstage entrance” above the door which will be lit with another lamp.

To the right of the door, a Coppa Club sign in pink neon text will be installed. This will also be lit with a lamp.

The timber double doors will be black and white with a stained black timber frame. The designs do not include any vinyl after town councillors objected.

The work is due to be given final approval by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by February 13.

Strada opened in Henley in 2008 and is one of 33 branches nationwide.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33