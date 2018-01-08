Crossrail boosts prices

HOUSE prices within a mile radius of any of the 40 Crossrail stations have shot up 66 per cent since 2009, according to research by Hamptons International. That’s 15 per cent more than the London average over the same period.

And while the financial spoils have tapered as the official launch date has nudged nearer, home owners and potential buyers can still reap the rewards from the advantages that have contributed to the price hikes from better connections to shorter journey times in and out of central London.

With just over a year to go until the new Elizabeth line opens in December only time will tell.