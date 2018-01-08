Monday, 08 January 2018

Romans raises funds for children's hospice

ROMANS estate agent raised £5,381 for the Alexander Devine hospice by holding a competition to sell as many children’s toys as possible.

The Reading, Maidenhead and Wokingham branches went head to head selling 1,000 brand new packaged toys donated by Spin Masters Toys.

The eventual winners were the Persians team, who were selling toys from the Maidenhead branch and raised £2,500.

The money from “Toy Wars” will help fund the care team at the children’s hospice in Maidenhead, which needs to grow next year to enable the day care centre to remain open. It needs more carers and nurses to support six children per day.

Over the past five years, Romans has raised more than £100,000 for Alexander Devine.

The hospice was set up by John and Fiona Devine in memory of their eight-year-old son Alexander, who died after four years of treatment for a brain tumour, with the aim of building a dedicated hospice for children with life- threatening illnesses.

