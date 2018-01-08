Monday, 08 January 2018

Road protest

BENSON Parish Council is to join the Expressway Action Group, which is concerned about the proposed Oxford to Cambridge road.

The group has representatives of 23 villages and parishes in Oxfordshire.

Three routes are being considered for the £3billion road.

Councillor Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, “It’s very obvious the Government wants to do this, so it will happen. It’s like an outer M25.”

