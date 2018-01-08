A SPECIAL event will take place on Wednesday, January 10 at our wonderful new venue, the Red Lion Hotel overlooking Henley Bridge.

We are privileged to have radio presenter Justin Brierley to speak. His subject is “Unbelievable? Why, after 10 years of talking with atheists, I’m still a Christian.”

His superb weekly radio show and podcast on Premier Christian Radio has been bringing Christians and non-believers together for stimulating dialogue and debate for more than a decade.

Justin also edits Premier Christianity magazine and published a fascinating book with the same title.

He lives in Surrey with his wife Lucy, a United Reformed Church minister, and their four children. You can arrive anytime from 7.30pm to meet new friends and old in the cosy bar or over free coffee. The meeting will start at 8pm and finish at 9.30pm. Please feel free to stay and relax afterwards. Disabled parking is available.

We really look forward to seeing you and your guests there.

Future meetings are as follows:

Wednesday, February 7 — Jeremy Bray will give a talk entitled “The mark of a Christian”.

Jeremy is a freelance medical writer, foster carer and church leader who lives in Warwick with his wife Jo.

The couple are excited to be moving back to Henley this summer to help lead the Baptist Church.

Wednesday, March 7 — Sam Brewster will give a talk entitled “The fruit of the spirit in an individualistic age”.

Individualism is a philosophy of life which has hit the West like a tsunami, carrying all before it.

What does it look like for Christians to live spirit-filled, distinctive lives in our times?

Sam’s vision is to launch a new family friendly , Biblebased congregation in Henley called Trinity at Four on the last Sunday of every month from Sunday, January 28 (with tea). He is married to Lucy and they have two young children.

For more information about Henley Filling Station, write to Maggie Atkinson at 42 Queen Street, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1AP, call her on 07875 203409 or visit www.thefillingstation.org.uk