Former Liberal Democrat mayor dies

A FORMER Mayor of Henley has died.

Penny Aird served from 1994 to 1995 having been elected to the town council in May 1991.

She and her husband David later moved to Axminster in Devon, where she died last week.

Mrs Aird, a Liberal Democrat, was elected mayor on a promise to prioritise low-cost housing and better toilet facilities and permanent homes for Henley Citizens Advice Bureau and Henley Tennis Club.

She also promised to press South Oxfordshire District Council for better parking facilities and to give the tourist office a higher profile.

She appealed for all councillors to work together for the good of the town and put party allegiances aside.

She said: “As I drive back into Henley over the bridge each day, I feel some pride that I belong to this town. I am privileged to represent it as its mayor.”

Mrs Aird was nominated for mayor by Councillor Janine Voss who said that despite having been a councillor for only three years, she was one of the hardest-working.

She was the driving force behind the children’s adventure playground in Mill Meadows and the renovation of the old Henley Exhibition Centre.

Conservative town councillor David Nimmo Smith, who served with Mrs Aird, said he was sad to hear of her death.

He said: “She was friendly and approachable and quite easygoing but behind that there was someone who had an agenda to promote and push — and she did that but in a very friendly and encouraging way, which I warmed to.

“Like most mayors and councillors, she rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into the issues of the town.”

Councillor Nimmo Smith, who also served as a governor of Gillotts School with Mr Aird, added: “Despite the fact she had left the council, the Airds were still in the town doing their bit for Henley.”