Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

THE passing of 1917 and the ushering in of 1918 was observed with almost absolute silence in Henley. There was a well-attended watchnight service at the Wesleyan Church but beyond this the evening passed unnoticed. The Defence of the Realm restrictions prevented the church bells being rung and people generally were in no humour for outward observances.

On New Year’s Day the wounded soldiers from the VAD Hospital were entertained by members of the Wargrave Surgical Dressing Emergency Society in their workroom at Milwards. The guests were warmly welcomed by Miss Choate and other members of the society, all of whom vied with one another in waiting on the men and making them feel thoroughly at home. Crackers, cigarettes etc. were distributed before the tables were cleared and the company was entertained with an amusing dialogue by Capt Bird and Mrs Ryder. Mr Jack Theobald, acting as Father Christmas, gave presents to each man.

We have been asked to issue a warning to mischievous boys in the town, who have been purloining lamps, pumps and other accessories from bicycles left outside shops while the owners are inside, that they will be severely dealt with if caught.