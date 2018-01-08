Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

TWO local women gave birth on New Year’s Day at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Mary Walczak, 35, from Mapledurham, had a girl, Cecilia. at 10.38am. She and her husband Marcus already had a 20-month-old daughter Amicia. Mrs Walczak said: “We are thrilled to have another girl.” Elissa and Atila Turay, from Caversham, were equally delighted with the arrival of their baby, Theo.

A Henley man has won huge support for his campaign to introduce a new public holiday, attracting more than 87,000 signatures to an online petition. Robert Warner, from Aston, started the petition on the 10 Downing Street website proposing that a holiday be introduced on the Monday following Remembrance Sunday each November to commemorate the fallen.