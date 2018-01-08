Monday, 08 January 2018

Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

TWO local women gave birth on New Year’s Day at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. Mary Walczak, 35, from Mapledurham, had a girl, Cecilia. at 10.38am. She and her husband Marcus already had a 20-month-old daughter Amicia. Mrs Walczak said: “We are thrilled to have another girl.” Elissa and Atila Turay, from Caversham, were equally delighted with the arrival of their baby, Theo.

A Henley man has won huge support for his campaign to introduce a new public holiday, attracting more than 87,000 signatures to an online petition. Robert Warner, from Aston, started the petition on the 10 Downing Street website proposing that a holiday be introduced on the Monday following Remembrance Sunday each November to commemorate the fallen.

A Henley jewellers is to close after 10 years. Rodney Buckland, who owns the Henley County Jewellers shop in Reading Road, said he has lost so much trade that the business was no longer viable. He said: “We have had fewer people coming in over the last 12 months and when they have come in, they have frequently complained about the traffic and roadworks, among other things.” Last month, Music World in Hart Street shut.

