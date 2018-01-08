Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

SECURITY grilles are going up at the Gerry Clarke Sports Shop in Duke Street, Henley, following a raid. Masked raiders smashed their way into the shop in the early hours of Monday and took about 70 ski jackets and suits worth more than £8,000. The three men broke in using sledgehammers before loading the stock into a black Ford Escort and driving off. The raid is the second to hit the shop in a month.

Fears over the future of Henley Festival have been swept away after the promise of financial backing. The annual music and arts festival, which was near collapse after being hit by bad weather last year, will take place again next year. The news was confirmed this week in a letter to the Friends of the festival from chairman Michael Montague.

Police have praised drivers after a fall in the number of people caught drink-driving over the Christmas holiday period. In the 13 days to December 31, 347 drivers were breathalysed in the Reading area, which includes Henley, and 20 were found to be over the limit. Henley officers breathalysed 13 drivers compared with 31 over the same period in 1991.