Shop closes

Monday, 08 January 2018

A CHARITY shop in Duke Street, Henley, has closed.

Blue Cross, an animal charity which had been in the town for 10 years, said it was “impossible” to continue trading due to rent increases. 

The shop had two staff and 14 volunteers.

The closure means there are now six charity shops in the town, five of them in Duke Street.

