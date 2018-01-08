Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

THE local footballing world is mourning the loss of James Stanley Rumble, of Mill Lane, Henley, who died on Monday. Mr Rumble, 51, used to play football for Henley Trinity Hall. He was injured while serving with the Royal Berkshire Regiment during the Burma campaign and since then had not enjoyed perfect health.

The possibility of a new road into Henley was mentioned during a meeting of the borough council on Tuesday. A report from the highways and estates committee stated that some of the surplus railway land from Station Road to Mill Lane could be tuned into a highway. The committee was recommending that the Railway Board be informed that the council wished to purchase at least an acre of the land.

Henley’s official mace, which is more than 200 years old, has developed a wobble. The discovery was made by Messrs Hicklenton & Phillips who are valuing the mace with a view to insuring it. At a borough council meeting on Tuesday, it was stated that the mace was in an “unsatisfactory” state and should be handled with care until the problem had been attended to.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33