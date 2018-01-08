Popular pantomime

ABOUT 4,400 saw the pantomime Robin Hood at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

That was the number of tickets sold for the 24 shows in 12 days between December 15 and 28.

Programming manager Tom Ryan said sales were on a par with last year.

“That’s what we were aiming for because it’s the one time of year where you’re competing with other theatres also doing pantomime,” he said.

“There were lots of nice full houses and some lovely feedback from parents.

“The panto itself was really engaging and there was lots of interaction with the crowd.

“I went a couple of times with friends who had two-year-olds who sat through the whole thing without getting bored or scared.”

Mr Ryan said tickets also sold well for the Henley Children’s Theatre’s production of Cinderella, A Christmas Tale and sales for The Jungle Book next month were also doing well.

In November, the New Street venue sold a monthly record of 4,261 tickets.