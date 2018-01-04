Thursday, 04 January 2018

Advice talk for carers

A FREE talk offering practical information and advice on the support available for carers looking after loved ones will take place at Townlands Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 19.

The speakers will be Jane Moss, admiral nurse for the Orders of St John Care Trust, Fiona MacPherson, of Carers Oxfordshire, and Sylvia Thomas, Sue Ryder community team leader, clinical nurse speciality.

The session will be chaired by Rebecca O’Leary, the patient carer’s representative on the Bell Surgery patient participation group, which has organised the event.

Janet Waters, which chairs the group, says: “Come along and meet other carers, get some support for the challenges you face as a carer, tell us what support you would find helpful, get ideas and find information about local resources you can access.”

The talk will take place in the Maurice Tate room from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

To confirm your place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or send an email to thebellsurgery@nhs.net

