Brakspear hire new business development manager

BRAKSPEAR has appointed a new business development manager.

Steve Head joins from Greene King Pub Partners and will be responsible for all of Brakspear’s pubs in Oxfordshire and London.

He has worked in the hospitality sector for 25 years and started out as a barman.

Mr Head said: “Brakspear have some of the best pubs in the south east, run by some very talented operators.

“I’m looking forward to working with these tenants and lessees and hope I will be able to help them all to become better retailers, running thriving pubs that are achieving their full potential.”

Mr Head’s career has included time at Admiral Taverns, Punch Taverns and the Voyager Pub Group.

His most recent role was as business development manager at Greene King and he also worked as a regional manager for the company.

Tom Davies, Brakspear chief executive, said: “Steve has an excellent track record, regularly beating sales and profit targets in all his previous management roles, and achieving outstanding returns on pub redevelopments.

“We were impressed by his evident talent for all aspects of the business development manager role and his experience, and are confident he will be a great asset to the Brakspear team.”

Mr Head replaces Gerard Winder, who worked for the company for six years and has become operations manager at Hook Norton Brewery, in Banbury.