Prevention's better than cure for top team of dentists

HAPPY New Year from Wood Lane Dentistry. New year, new resolutions? If so, make one of those resolutions better oral health.

Here at Wood Lane Dentistry despite all our qualifications and the high tech dentistry we are know for, our real passion is in preventive dentistry.

What is preventive dentistry? Preventive dentistry is a discipline or philosophy that many private practices have adopted, especially those closely linked with Denplan.

We believe it is the modern way to practise dentistry, because sometimes no dentistry is the best dentistry! It certainly means less to be nervous about.

Preventive dentists and their hygiene team work together with you to catch decay and gum disease before it happens or as it starts and then use a variety of methods to prevent problems.

Common examples of this are:

1. The use of fluoride pastes to ‘harden up’ early areas of decay or fissure sealant.

2. Fissure sealants. These are plastic coatings that can be placed onto the grooves of back teeth and stop bacteria from being able to attack these difficult to clean areas. There is a decade of research that shows they really work!

3. Regular hygienist appointments to help keep plaque and tartar away and reduce your chances of developing gum disease.

You can join a preventive plan here at Wood Lane Dentistry for as little as £10.75 per month.

You will even get half price on our usual new patient examination fee if you sign up on the day to one of these maintenance plans.

For more information or to book an appointment, call us on 0118 972 2626 or visit www.woodlanedentistry.co.uk