Objection to sign for vineyard

A CONSERVATION group has raised concerns about plans to erect a sign on the grass verge in Fair Mile, Henley.

Jan Mirkowski, who owns the Fairmile Vineyard, has asked the town council for permission for the sign in order to make his business easier to find.

But Valerie Alasia, a member of the Henley Society, said that South Oxfordshire District Council had committed itself to retaining an unspoilt vista along the road, which is an iconic entrance to the town.

She said an avenue of lime trees was planted along Fair Mile to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Queen’s ascension to the throne in 1977.

Speaking at last week’s meeting of the town council, she said: “Will the council bear this in mind when considering the introduction of what is in fact an advertising board to interrupt that vista?”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith responded: “Fair Mile is a jewel around here and it should be protected. I want to continue to see the avenue of trees uncluttered.”

Mr Mirkowski, who bought the vineyard in 2012, says visitors and suppliers struggle to find it due to the lack of signposting.

Now he wants to develop the business as a tourist attraction. He proposes a green, double-sided sign about 1m wide and 2ft high on wooden end posts.

The town council, which owns the verge, has suggested having the sign against the vineyard’s boundary wall.