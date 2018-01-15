Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

'Shocking' potholes

THE potholes in Henley’s roads are “shocking”, according to a town councillor.

Will Hamilton told a meeting of the town council last week that the problem was worse this winter than a year ago.

He also complained that the white markings on Henley Bridge had worn out and the road surface in Gravel Hill was “billowing”.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “We’re talking about 12 years of neglect. I’ve got to put down a marker for next year’s budget. I’ve got to give the officers a list for the priorities of Henley.”

In November, he said he had mapped every pothole and reported them to the council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33