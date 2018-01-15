'Shocking' potholes

THE potholes in Henley’s roads are “shocking”, according to a town councillor.

Will Hamilton told a meeting of the town council last week that the problem was worse this winter than a year ago.

He also complained that the white markings on Henley Bridge had worn out and the road surface in Gravel Hill was “billowing”.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said: “We’re talking about 12 years of neglect. I’ve got to put down a marker for next year’s budget. I’ve got to give the officers a list for the priorities of Henley.”

In November, he said he had mapped every pothole and reported them to the council.