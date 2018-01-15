Rita, Bond and guess who?

POP stars Rita Ora and Gary Barlow and Bond girl Grace Jones are just some of the names being tipped to appear at this year’s Henley Festival.

Speculation has been rife about who the main acts will be after the organisers began running a competition to win tickets in the run-up to the official programme announcement, which will take place on January 24.

A clue relating to one of the “floating” stage artists has been posted on the festival’s Twitter feed each day this week in the order that they will appear.

To enter the competition, you had to reply to the festival’s post with your suggestions. The winner will be the person who has guessed the most artists correctly.

Monday’s clue was: “This artist featured as a judge on the same TV talent show that saw a certain Henley vocalist reach the knock-out rounds.”

Most people thought the television show was The Voice, which prompted a flurry of guesses identifying the show’s judges.

James Lambert, Romy Painter, Skehal Michael and town councillor Will Hamilton were among those who guessed Barlow.

Tom Ryan, from the Henley Literary Festival, and Adam Holden both suggested Rita Ora while Kerry O’Brien thought the answer was Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs. Ben Hargreaves chose Danny O’Donoghue of The Script, as did former town Pcso Helen Anderson who also made several other guesses, including Jessie J, who performed at the festival in 2015, and Black Eyed Peas singer Will I Am.

Other guesses include Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Kelly Rowland and Alesha Dixon.

Tuesday’s clue was: “This striking headline artist featured in a well-known film written by a local world-famous writer.”

Most people guessed that the writer was James Bond author Ian Fleming, who lived in Nettlebed as a child.

Alistair Cooper suggested Grace Jones, who appeared in A View To A Kill with Roger Moore, as did Carrie Mathieson, Amy Collis and Kim Bennett.

Tom Ryan suggested Cher and Helen Anderson suggested Martine McCutcheon, who appeared in Love Actually, which was written by Richard Curtis, who used to have a home in Henley.

Wednesday’s clue was: “After composing an all-time classic for a Motown Diva, this artist’s composition was then covered by one of our past legendary headliners featuring a beloved local icon.”

The winner will receive two general admission tickets worth £110 for a night of their choice at the five-day festival.

Good luck, everyone!